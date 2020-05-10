2020 Bottle Campaign Will Benefit Pregnancy Center

The Pregnancy Center of Dillon County’s 2020 Baby Bottle Campaign will run from Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 10, 2020) to Father’s Day (Sunday, June 21, 2020). Local congregations and organizations collect change over these few weeks and all proceeds go towards helping moms and dads all over Dillon and its surrounding counties take care of their babies.

TPC will gladly drop bottles to your church or organization or you can pick them up from the Center. Just give us a call at 843.616.6559 to arrange a date and time that is convenient for you. We will also collect AND count the change after the campaign is over. Just give us another call!

We understand we are living in unprecedented times. We get that times are tough, and that money might be tight. We know that you’re scrambling to take care of your families because we are too. We are not trying to be a burden to any of you but a blessing to moms and dads who might be having a tougher time than we are. Though we have had to restructure the way we see our clients; we have not stopped teaching them, we have not stopped meeting their material needs, we have not stopped witnessing to them, and we have not stopped praying for them. Every bit of change that you donate helps to keep this ministry going strong.

TPC has bottles that we can lend you for the campaign or you can use your own. We do ask that any of the bottles that we lend you, be returned at the end of the campaign so that we might use them in the upcoming years.

Please begin praying about how you might partner with us today and give us a call for more details!

