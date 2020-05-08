Voter Registration Deadline Is May 10th

To help ensure voters are prepared for the June 9 Statewide Primaries, the State Election Commission wants to remind South Carolinians of the fast-approaching voter registration deadline.

YOU MUST BE REGISTERED BY MAY 10* TO VOTE IN THE 2020 STATEWIDE PRIMARIES.

Voters not currently registered to vote in their county of residence must register by the deadline, including citizens who:

Will be 18 years old on or before November 3, 2020 and have not registered.

Moved to a new county but did not register in the new county.

Moved from another state but did not register in South Carolina.

Register Online at scVOTES.org

Requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card.

Must be received by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 10.

Register Using a By-Mail Application

Forms available at county voter registration offices and scVOTES.org.

Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office.

Emailed and faxed forms must be received by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 10.

Mailed forms must be postmarked by Monday, May 11.