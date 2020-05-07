NOTICE PURSUANT TO SECTION 44-7-1690,

CODE OF LAWS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, 1976, AS AMENDED

Notice is hereby given that the Dillon County Council (“the Council”), the governing board of Dillon County, South Carolina (the County), by Resolution adopted by Council on April 22, 2020, has approved the County’s participation in the refinancing of the $86,970,000 outstanding principal amount of the Hospital Revenue Bonds (McLeod Regional Medical Center Project) Series 2010A maturing after November 1, 2020 (the “Prior Bonds”), which prior Bonds were issued by Florence County, South Carolina (“Florence County”) for the benefit of McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee, Inc., a South Carolina not-for-profit corporation (the “Hospital”). Because a portion of the improvements refinanced by the Prior Bonds are located in the County (the “Dillon Facilities”), by such resolution Council also approved a Loan Agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) among Florence County, the County and the Corporation pursuant to which proceeds of bonds issued by Florence County pursuant to Title 44, Chapter 7, Article 11, Code of Laws of South Carolina, 1976, as amended (the “Act”) will be made available to the Hospital to refinance the Prior Bonds. The Loan Agreement will constitute an “intergovernmental loan agreement” between Florence County and the County and a “subsidiary loan agreement” between the County and the Hospital within the meaning of such terms in Sections 44-7-1650 and 44-7-1660, respectively, of the Act. To refinance the Prior Bonds, Florence County will issue its Refunding Hospital Revenue Bonds (McLeod Regional Medical Center Project) Series 2020A (the “Bonds”) in a principal amount not exceeding $86,970,000 pursuant to the Act. In accordance with Section 44-7-1660 of the Act, Council has found with respect to the Dillon Facilities:

There is a need for the Dillon Facilities in the area in which the Dillon Facilities are located.

The Hospital is financially responsible and capable of fulfilling its obligations under the Loan Agreement pursuant to which the proceeds of the Bonds will be made available to the Hospital, including the obligations to make the payments required thereunder, to operate, repair and maintain the Dillon Facilities at its own expense and to discharge such other responsibilities as may be imposed under such Loan Agreement.

Adequate provision has been made for the payment of the principal of and interest on the Bonds and all necessary reserves therefore and for the operation, repair and maintenance of the Dillon Facilities have been or will be established.

The public facilities, including utilities, and public services necessary for the Dillon Facilities have been made available.

Council has given due consideration, upon the advice of counsel, to the impact, if any, of the Bonds on the County’s present or future financing’s.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has previously provided all necessary licensing with respect to the Dillon Facilities.

Approval by the Council includes approval of changes in the Loan Agreement which do not materially change the undertaking therein described.

Notice is further given that any interested party may at any time within twenty (20) days after the date of publication of this Notice, but not afterwards, challenge the action of the Council in approving the Loan Agreement.

DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA

By: Chairman, Dillon County Council

Publication Date: May 5, 2020

101 Legal

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing .55 acres; being bounded on the Northeast by a road, on the Southeast by County Road S-17-23, on the Southwest by lands of Henry Berry, and on the Northwest by lands now or formerly of Roy J. Lee. Having such courses and distances as appear upon a plat thereof prepared for Joe Lewis Brown by M.C. Moody RLS, dated April 28, 1975, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 13, at Page 92, which said plat is incorporated herein by reference theretoThis being the same property conveyed to Joe Lewis Brown by deed of Henry Clyde Berry dated 5/1/75 and recorded 5/2/75 in Book 140 at Page 305 in the Dillon County Records and subsequently conveyed to Lie L. Brown and Elouise Brown as joint tenants together with the right of survivorship by Joe Lewis Brown, by deed dated February 18, 2002 and recorded March 27, 2002 of record in Deed Book 356, Page 125 in the County Clerk’s Office

Parcel No. 020-00-00-069

Property Address: 3215 Harllees Bridge Road, Hamer, SC 29547

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at risk of the said highest bidder).

A personal or deficiency judgment being waived by Plaintiff, the sale shall close on the Sales Day. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on Special Referee’s Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 5.11% per annum. SAVE AND EXCEPT ANY RELEASES, DEEDS OF RELEASE, OR PRIOR CONVEYANCES OF RECORD. SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, Dillon COUNTY TAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

** Please Note: This property has been damaged by fire.**

The Honorable Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC

339 Heyward St., 2nd Floor

Columbia, SC 29201 / File # 19-41465

Attorney for the Plaintiff

