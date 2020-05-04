Dillon County Has 74 Reported COVID-19 Cases

(May 4, 2020)



COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Monday announced 135 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 8 additional deaths. This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,757 and those who have died to 283.

Dillon County now has 74 reported cases, 455 estimated cases, and 529 possible cases. (DHEC says estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.)

Statewide, six of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Clarendon (1), Greenville (2), Horry (1), and Richland (2) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon (1) and Marlboro (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below: Allendale (2), Bamberg (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (8), Chesterfield (1), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (3), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Florence (12), Georgetown (1), Greenville (30), Horry (4), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), Lexington (12), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (1), Richland (13), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (13), Williamsburg (1), York (1).

