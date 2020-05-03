Dillon County Has 72 Cases Of COVID-19, 514 Possible Cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 141 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 8 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,626 and those who have died to 275.

The eight deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (3), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (2), Chester (2), Clarendon (11), Darlington (5), Dillon (5), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (26), Florence (7), Georgetown (1), Greenville (9), Greenwood (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (9), Marlboro (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (6), Richland (18), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (2), York (2)

Dillon County now has 73 cases of COVID-19, 442 estimated cases, and 514 possible cases.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.