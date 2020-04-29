Yellow Jessamine Garden Club Donates Masks To Pruitt Health

Contributed

In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Yellow Jessamine Garden Club was not allowed to have a traditional meeting; however, an April project was on the agenda.

The Correspondence Chairman, Theresa Hamilton, sewed masks for the healthcare workers and general public.



Most of the fabric was donated by she; nevertheless, the Yellow Jessamine Garden Club donated some as well. Some masks were given to the local nursing home, Pruitt Healthcare, and several masks were sent as far as Minneapolis, Minnesota. Others were given to the general public and our club.

A tag that reads: “Sew Much Love” from The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club of Dillon was attached. The fabric had floral designs and really pretty patterns.



“Theresa is such a kind and thoughtful person. She is always ready to “jump in” to help others!,” says President Melissa Moody.

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club also donated 40lbs. of birdseed to the local nursing home to place in the residents’ birdfeeders outside the windows as well, to help the residents find some joy in having to stay confined in their rooms.



(GCSC objective: Encourage the love of all phases of gardening)

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., South Atlantic Region of Garden Clubs, The Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc., and the Coastal District of South Carolina.