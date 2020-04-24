F-16 Flyovers To Say ‘Thank You’ To South Carolina Healthcare Heroes

McENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. – Times for Monday’s F-16 hospital flyovers by the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing have been finalized.

F-16 fighter jets will salute the state’s medical professionals and first responders during a round-the-state flyover Monday. People can catch a glimpse of the F-16s as the Swamp Fox pilots fly over 20 hospitals across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Anyone living around these hospitals should see and hear the jets late morning Monday.

The approximate time for McLeod Medical Center Dillon is 11:25-11:40 a.m.

These flyovers have been closely coordinated as a part of the U.S. Air Force’s OPERATION: AMERICAN RESOLVE to salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response. Flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the American taxpayer and is done in conjunction with regularly scheduled training.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the South Carolina heroes who are working on the front lines around the clock taking care of us during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing.

Post video or photos of the F-16s flying overhead on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.