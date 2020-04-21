Sheriff’s Office Investigating Vehicle Break-ins

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of vehicle break-ins on Rosewood Drive in Dillon that occurred overnight. According to Sheriff’s Office incident reports a number of vehicles were entered and items taken out of the vehicles and also a vehicle was stolen. The vehicle that was stolen was a four door 2005 Lexus LS, black in color. If anyone has any information about the vehicle break-ins and theft you are asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432. The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to lock their doors and not leave any items of value in their vehicles.

