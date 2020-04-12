Sheriff’s Office On Scene Of Deadly Shooting In Latta

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly shooting in Latta that occurred Sunday evening, according to Captain Cliff Arnette, Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office. Sled Crime Scene is assisting the sheriff’s office process the scene. No additional information available for release at this time.

