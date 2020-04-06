Governor McMaster Issues “Home or Work” Order

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2020-21, which includes a mandatory “Home or Work” order and mandates capacity limitations to retail businesses still operating.

“As we have said before – when the science, data, facts and experts determine it’s time to take action, it would be taken. It’s time,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Taking this measure now will hopefully slow the future rise in infections and the virus’ toll on our state’s economy.”

The governor’s “Home or Work” order goes into effect tomorrow, Tuesday, April 7 at 5:00 PM. As indicated in the executive order, permitted travel includes commuting for work, visiting family, and obtaining essential goods or services. The order will not impact any individual’s ability to exercise outdoors or go for a walk as a family, but everyone should act responsibly and practice social distancing and proper personal hygiene.

No additional businesses or activities will be limited as a result of this order. On Friday, Governor McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-18, which extended the list of non-essential businesses to be closed at 5:00 PM today.

The governor has also ordered that all retail business still operating limit customer activity by only allowing five customers per 1000 square feet or 20% of their posted capacity in a store, whichever is less.