24-Hour Fire Stations, EMS Get Pet Oxygen Kits

All 24-hour fire stations and EMS will get a pet oxygen kit through the Pet Oxygen Kit Project, Inc., according to Dillon County Fire Station Three Chief John Smith.

This is an educational and public safety effort to provide pet oxygen kits to equip every fire department in South Carolina.

The oxygen masks provided by The Pet Oxygen Kit Project that firefighters carry on their trucks help in their effort to revive pets. These specially designed animal masks have been used both on conscious pets that have suffered from smoke inhalation and pets that need to be resuscitated after losing consciousness from exposure to the dangerous toxic fumes. The kits can be used on dogs, cats, ferrets, rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, and other pets.

This organization is the passion of two people. Mary Ellen Tobias and Nena Sinclair are the entire organization. They run the entire program and take no compensation or reimbursement for expenses. Every penny they raise goes to buy pet oxygen kits which are given to fire departments here in South Carolina at no cost to the Fire Departments, counties, or state.

The Pet Oxygen Kit Project, Inc. is registered with the South Carolina Department of Revenue and Secretary of State as a 501 (c) (3) non-profit charity. All donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

For more information about the South Carolina Association of Firefighters and the Fire-Rescue Conference in Columbia, visit www.scfirefighters.org. To donate to the Pet Oxygen Project, visit www.petoxygenkit.com.

