Program Now Offering Up To $5,000 To Innovative Young People

Most high school and college campuses are now closed. Most students are stuck at home, often filling the hours with TikTok and other social media outlets. But for young people between the ages of 16 and 25 who have a new idea or dream they’re trying to pursue, there’s now an opportunity to apply for a grant to make those ideas and dreams a reality.

The nonprofit Hunter Brooks Watson Memorial Fund offers competitive grants from $500 to $5,000 for those between the ages of 16 and 25. Its focus is on providing financial assistance to help passionate young men and women further their interests and innovative ideas in fields such as the performing arts, technology, music and entrepreneurship.

The Fund is now accepting applications for the next grant cycle. Applications can be submitted online between now and June 15, 2020. There is no application fee or any other cost for applicants for this grant program. Applicants need not be in high school or college, only to have demonstrated enthusiasm and passion in developing a new idea or business.

To date the Fund has helped more than 40 young people expand online businesses, finance music production facilities, attend international relations conferences, develop new social media apps, and undertake a variety of other innovative programs. The Fund provides direct grants to help finance these projects, and also offers mentoring support to help move the awarded projects forward.

The Memorial Fund was created in honor of Hunter Brooks Watson, a young man tragically killed as a passenger in a distracted driving accident just prior to entering his junior year at Syracuse University. Its funding focus is inspired by Hunter’s talents and accomplishments in music, performing, starting a business, and computer technology.

Further information about the Memorial Fund, its programs, and the grant application itself, is available online at www.hunterwatson.org The free application process must be completed by June 15, 2020.

