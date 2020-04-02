SC LLR Extends Renewal Deadlines During Health Emergency

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Effective immediately, the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation (LLR) is extending the license renewal deadline for licenses, registrations, and permits scheduled to renew during the months of April, May, June, July, and August. The new renewal deadline is extended to September 30, 2020.

“We recognize the toll that this virus is taking on South Carolinians, and we are committed to doing all that we can to support them during these challenging times,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Director Farr and her team recognized a need, acted quickly to address it, and South Carolinians are better off because of their work.”

“The Agency recognizes and appreciates the sacrifices our licensees are making during this difficult time, and we want to do our part in making things easier for them,” LLR Director Emily Farr said.

Additionally, continuing education requirements may be obtained throughout the entirety of this extended renewal period. Affected licenses, registrations and permits involve the following boards:

Barbers

Cosmetology

Contractors

Dentistry

Engineers and Surveyors

Environmental Certification

Funeral

Long Term Health Care

LP Gas

Manufactured Housing

Massage Therapy

Nursing

Pharmacy

Real Estate Appraisers

Real Estate Commission

Residential Builders

Renewals will be open on their regularly-scheduled dates if licensees want to renew, but they are not required to do so. Renewing at the regularly-scheduled time may be preferable for those licensees who are required to provide proof of current licensure to other regulatory authorities or to employers.