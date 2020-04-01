REAL ID Extended For One Year

On March 26, 2020, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would extend the enforcement date of the Federal REAL ID Act of 2005 from October 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021. “I’m pleased to see DHS made this necessary decision in light of current events impacting our state and nation related to COVID-19,” said South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “This extension gives South Carolinians additional time and further ensures wait times at SCDMV offices remain low versus growing to four or six hours like we have been anticipating.” To date, the SCDMV has issued more than 1.2 million REAL ID driver’s licenses and identification cards. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of SCDMVonline.com to see if they’re eligible to purchase their REAL ID license from home. There are still 350,000 people eligible to buy their REAL ID license online because all of their documents are already on file.

