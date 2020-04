Mr. Jimmy Brown died Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home in Lake View, SC.

Mr. Brown was born in Marion County, SC. His mother was Willeena Brown and his father was JR Brown. He was a truck driver for Mohawk Industries.

He is survived by his wife, Glenna Taylor Brown; sons, Michael Brown (Sharon), Timmy Brown (Gayle) and Justin Swanna (Becky); daughter, Anita Berry (JD); five grandchildren and one great- grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Casey Brown.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

