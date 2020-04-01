Income Tax Due Date Moves Due To COVID-19

In response to the challenges of COVID-19 and in accordance with Executive Order 2020-12, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) is moving the due date for Income Tax returns and payments originally due April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020 and is temporarily allowing retailers who meet certain requirements to sell sealed containers of beer and wine for curbside/drive-thru pickup for off-premises consumption.

Visit IRS.gov for federal tax relief information. Visit the SCDOR’s website at dor.sc.gov/emergencies and review SCDOR Information Letter 20-3, Information Letter 20-4, and Information Letter 20-5 for more about how the SCDOR is responding to COVID-19.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email