LEGAL NOTICE

DILLON SCHOOL District Four and Save the Children intend to submit an application to the South Carolina Department of Education under the Nita M. Lowery 21st Century Community Learning Center Program. If funded, the academic and enrichment program will take offer afterschool and summer services at South, East, Stewart Heights and Lake View elementary schools. To learn more about this application and program, or if you are interested in getting involved as an Advisory Council member, contact Kathleen McLaughlin at [email protected] or (202) 794-1689. The application will be available for public review after submission of the application. Contact Mrs. McLaughlin for more details.

