Death Notices

Rondell Carmichael died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Robert Glenn Fulmore, Jr., formerly of Lake City, SC, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Cape Canaveral Hospital in Florida. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email