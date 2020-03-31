Public Urged To Be Aware Of COVID-19 Scams

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the citizens of Dillon County to be aware of potential scams during the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

During the uncertain times that we are faced with, the scammers are still hard at work, Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said.

Do not give out any of your personal information unless you know who it is and be careful with online shopping at this time for items that are in high demand right now but hard to find, just to name a few.

Remember this, “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

