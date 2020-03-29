S.C. Announces Two More Deaths Related To COVID-19, 121 New Cases On Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced two additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 15.

Both patients were elderly individuals who had underlying health conditions. One patient was a resident of Richland County and one of Horry County.

“Our sincere sympathies are with the family and friends of these individuals as well as the family and friends of everyone who has lost someone to this disease,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “Having to report two additional deaths today is a critical reminder of how serious this situation is and how we all have a responsibility to protect ourselves and our communities from the spread of COVID-19.”

Additionally, DHEC is reporting 121 additional cases of COVID-19 today. This high number of cases is due to reporting cases from a backlog that had developed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory due to a nationwide shortage in the chemicals required for performing testing. As of yesterday, DHEC’s Laboratory has the necessary chemicals and is processing tests as normal. The lab is operating extended hours and is testing samples seven days a week.

As of today, the total number statewide is 660 cases in 40 counties*. DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken County: 1 case

Anderson County: 4 cases

Beaufort County: 4 cases

Berkeley County: 3 cases

Charleston County: 16 cases

Chester County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 1 case

Colleton County: 2 cases

Dorchester County: 1 case

Florence County: 1 case

Georgetown County: 3 cases

Greenville County: 6 cases

Greenwood County: 1 case

Horry County: 4 cases

Kershaw County: 7 cases

Lancaster County: 1 case

Laurens County: 2 cases

Lee County: 3 cases

Lexington County: 5 cases

Newberry County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 2 cases

Pickens County: 3 cases

Richland County: 16 cases

Spartanburg County: 5 cases

Sumter County: 14 cases

Williamsburg County: 1 case

York County: 13 cases

All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.