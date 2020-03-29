Graveside services for Mary Freeman Long will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Long, 94, passed away, Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Crossings at Wayside in Raeford, NC.

Born in Waycross, GA, October 29, 1925, she was the daughter of the late William Lester Freeman and Ethel Lee Smith Freeman. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Dillon, SC, and she attended Arran Lake Baptist Church in Fayetteville, NC.

Survivors include her children, Sandra L. Ball, Kay Long Nickel, both of Fayetteville, NC, Keith Long, and Steven Long, both of Pembroke, NC; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Long was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm “Johnny” Long; and her brother, William Albert Freeman.

