Services for Herbert Mack “Buddy” Owens, Jr. will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church directed by Cooper Funeral Home. A private burial will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Owens, 77, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Rains, SC, June 1, 1942, he was the son of the late Herbert Mack Owens, Sr. and Thelma Coleman Owens. He was a member of First Baptist Church , and was retired from Lance.

Survivors include his sons, Mark A. Owens ( Sandy ) of Hartsville , SC , Kevin P. Owens of Dillon, and Michael T. Owens (Lucy) of Dillon; grandchildren, Hannah& Brandon of Hartsville, and Katelyn Owens; brother, Buck Owens of Rains, SC; sister, Esteleen Rogers of Zion.

Mr. Owens was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Owens; son, Jay Warren Owens; brothers, Layton Owens, and Murrell Owens; sisters, Ann Demery and Doris Stroman.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Mandi and the nurses, and staff in the infusion lab at McLeod Oncology for the care given to Mr. Buddy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church , 400 N. 4th Ave. , Dillon , SC 29536 .

Due to COVID-19, social distancing must be practiced.