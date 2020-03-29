MARION – Clarissa Hunt Campbell, 62, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at MUSC of Charleston, SC. A private Graveside Service and interment will be held at Little Bless Holiness Church Cemetery in the Oak Grove Community. Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta is assisting the family.

Clarissa was born in Dillon County, SC, April 6, 1957, the daughter of the late Carvie and Nellie Powers Hunt. She provided for her loving family and was of the Baptist faith.

She leaves behind her husband, Danny Ray Campbell of the home; brothers, H.B. Hunt of Paisley, FL and Vernon Hunt of Thomasville, NC; brother-in-laws, Earl Campbell and Benny Campbell (Leah) both of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.

Clarissa was preceded in death by her brothers, Buddy Hunt, Sonny Hunt and John Hunt; and sisters, Virgie Clark, Mildred Hunt, Madge Hunt and Jeanette Hurst.

You may sign the online guest book at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com.

