Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis) is a deciduous ornamental tree that is native to the eastern United States and Canada. This small tree has colorful lavender-pink blossoms that open in early spring.

Redbuds are a small tree that matures at 20-30 feet in height and 15-25 feet in width. They generally grow as a small tree with a divided trunk close to the ground and can be a multi-trunk shrub. The crown spreads as a rounded to flat top. When redbuds are grown in the sun, they will be compact and rounded. When grown in the shade, their form is loose, open, and tall.

Redbuds grow at a moderate pace, about 7-10 feet in 5-6 years. They are often short-lived and will decline from disease after about 20 years.

The most attractive feature of the redbud is their showy flowers. The magenta bud opens to a lavender-pink flower before the leaves emerge in early spring. The flowers are in clusters that cover the bare branches of the tree. The flowers will remain for 2-3 weeks. Although the flower of the species is lavender-pink, certain cultivars and varieties have a white, magenta-pink, or rosy pink flowers. The leaves are heart-shaped and emerge reddish and gradually turn dark green in summer. Redbuds have yellow fall color.

The fruit of redbuds are long, flat pods about 3 inches long. They are produced from late summer into fall, and remain on the tree during winter.

Redbuds prefer moist, well-drained sites. They do not like permanently wet soils. Redbuds tolerate both acidic or alkaline soils. They grow well in full sun, but prefers shade during the heat of summer. Redbuds will grow in fairly dense shade, but blooms more heavily when exposed to sun. Redbuds can tolerate moderate dry spells, but will need to be irrigated in summer dry spells.

Redbuds are susceptible to Botryosphaeria canker and dieback on branches. This is a fungal disease that enters twigs and branches, feeds on living tissue below the bark, and spreads around the stem. Once Botryosphaeria canker encircles the branch, the water supply beyond that point is cut off to the leaves. The branch will wilt and die. There are no fungicides to control Botryosphaeria canker. Redbuds that are under drought stress are more susceptible to Botryosphaeria canker than well-watered trees.

Upright cultivars and varieties of redbud include: ‘Forest Pansy’, ‘Merlot’, ‘Ace of Hearts’, ‘Hearts of Gold’, Carolina SweetheartTM, ‘Pink Pom Poms’, The Rising SunTM, ‘Alley Cat’, ‘Appalachian Red’, form alba, ‘Royal White’, texensis ‘Texas White’, and variation tenensis ‘Oklahoma’. Weeping cultivars of redbuds include: texensis ‘Traveler’, ‘Covey’ (Lavender TwistTM), ‘Ruby Falls’, ‘Whitewater’, ‘Pink Heartbreaker®’, and Vanilla Twist™. Related species of the redbud include Chinese redbud (C. chinensis) and Giant redbud (C. gigantean).

For more information on redbud, please visit the Home and Garden Information Center website at hgic.clemson.edu. Tune in on Tuesday nights to watch “Making it Grow” at 7pm on SCETV or mig.org. Email Outen at [email protected]

*

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer..