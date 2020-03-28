DILLON – Alene McDowell Cook, 89, departed this life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m.. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Kannaday Funeral Home Chapel in Dillon with Pastor Joe Grice officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the funeral home in Dillon.

Mrs. Cook was born in Dillon County, SC, June 16, 1930, the daughter of the late Grady and Addline McDowell. She was blessed with a large family whom she loved very much. Alene retired as a Textile Worker from Davids of Dillon.

Mrs. Cook was a long-time faithful member of Dillon Church of God. She was the widow of Gibson Cook.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Janice Bourgoin of Dillon, SC and Virginia Turbeville (Yancy) of Lake View, SC; brother, Henry McDowell (Mary Frances) of Dillon, SC; sister, Louise Watts of Florence, SC; and ten grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and great-great-great grandchildren.

Alene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Lester Bryan Cook and Gibson Cook, Jr.; and several siblings.

