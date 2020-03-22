Two people are dead following a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday night in the Little Rock community of Dillon County, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting is currently under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office. There is no additional information for release at this time.
Two People Killed In Little Rock Shooting
