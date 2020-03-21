Shooting Occurs In Little Rock

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office has released the following in regards to the shooting in Little Rock:

On Saturday, March 21, 2020 just after 7:00 p.m. , the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Dillon County EMS were dispatched to a shooting in Little Rock, according to Cliff Arnette, Captain, Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival of law enforcement at the scene, a male victim was located that had been shot, and a second victim was transported to McLeod Medical Center in Dillon by vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Dillon and Latta Police Departments. The shooting is currently under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has any information related to this shooting you are asked to contact Investigator Shannon Grainger with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email