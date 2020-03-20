School Spring Sports Suspended Through April 5th

In accordance with the Executive Order by Governor McMaster, all South Carolina public schools are closed until the end of March. This includes SCHSL member schools with private schools strongly encouraged to follow suit. Regarding middle and high school athletics, the South Carolina High School League is suspending all Spring sport activities from March 16, 2020 through April 5, 2020. This suspension includes all contests, practices, workouts (conditioning and strength training), and/or open season skill development.

The COVID-19/Coronavirus is spreading across our state and nation with social distancing being critical to stop the spread. School athletics most certainly do not supersede the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, their families or fans.

“In order to keep our student-athletes and the education community as safe as possible, stringent measures are now in place by order of the Governor’s Office. We ask that all schools follow this Executive Order until further notice. We will reconvene via teleconference on April 2, 2020, to review the Spring sports schedule,” states Commissioner Jerome Singleton.

Please follow the advice of medical professionals as well as your state leaders, both educational and political. Our goal remains the same- to eradicate the COVID- 19/Coronavirus and keep our citizens as healthy as possible.

We thank you for your full cooperation and patience during these unprecedented times. A return to normalcy is dependent on how we proceed with caution and calm.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email