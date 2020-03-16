Coronavirus Closings And Announcements, 3/16/2020 (Updated)

Governor Closes Schools, Prohibits

Gatherings Of More Than 100 People

Governor Henry McMaster has ordered all schools in the State of South Carolina be closed until March 31, 2020. Additionally, the Governor asks that all public gatherings be limited to no more than 100 people. (Source:SCEMD)

Mobile Intakes Canceled

Palmetto Disaster Recovery has decided to cancel all Mobile Intakes scheduled from March 16th – March 31st due to the state of emergency for the State of South Carolina due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Palmetto Disaster Recovery will resume Mobile Intakes on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 as scheduled. The public will be notified when this has been re-scheduled.

Dillon County Sports Canceled

Until Further Notice

All Dillon County softball, baseball, and other sports activities have been cancelled until further notice.

City Of Dillon Wellness Center

Closed Until Further Notice

Due to the threat of the Coronavirus, the City of Dillon Wellness Center will be closed until further notice. This is a preventative measure to control the spread of the virus if it exists n the visitors to the facility. They will add days to our members contracts once they reopen. Please take advantage of the outdoor walking track if you are healthy.

City Of Dillon Sports

Activities Suspended

Effective immediately, all City of Dillon sports activities are suspended until further notice. This means no practicing or team gatherings of any kind. They do not have a timetable for when things will change back to normal operations.

Lake View Recreation Baseball

And Softball Canceled

All Lake View recreational baseball and softball practice is canceled until further notice. All AAU basketball is also canceled until further notice.

Town Of Latta Closes Parks,

Suspends Recreation Programs

In accordance with state guidelines to suspend schools and public gatherings, the Town of Latta will close parks on Henry Street and Academy Street while schools remain closed. Along with park closings, they will also suspend our recreation programs as recommended until further notice.

Kiwanis Baseball Program Suspended

Beginning March 16th, the Dillon Kiwanis baseball program will be suspended until further notice. This includes T-ball, coach pitch, minors, and majors. The Kiwanis park will not be open to any practices during this time.

Board Of Education Meeting Canceled

The Dillon County Board of Education scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th has been canceled due to school closings because of the Coronavirus.

Dillon County 4-H Meetings

And Events Canceled

Dillon County 4-H Club meetings and events are canceled through the end of the month. They are still accepting applications and registrations for programs and projects! (Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.)

Trinity-Byrnes Announces Temporary School

Closure, Transition To Distance Learning

In compliance with the directive of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School announces a temporary closure for the school and transition to Distance Learning beginning Monday, March 16th. The school will remain closed throughout the end of the month of March. All events and after school activities are postponed for the month of March and will be rescheduled.

Distance Learning means Trinity-Byrnes students will not be missing class.

Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School began preparation for remote teaching and learning (Distance Learning) through virtual classrooms soon after the Coronavirus outbreak, said Head of School Ed Hoffman. “Because of our robust international student program and our concerns for our international students’ well-being, early on we were well aware of the seriousness of the situation and began educating our students and families about the virus and appropriate precautions. Once it became apparent that the Coronavirus would likely affect us here in South Carolina, an action plan that utilized already in place systems for remote teaching and distant learning was quickly put in place.”

Led by Associate Head of School Kelley Byrd, the Trinity-Byrnes faculty have been trained in video platforms to deliver lectures and conduct classes remotely. In the event of school closure due to exposure or outbreak of Coronavirus, TBCS Distance Learning Guidelines will be activated.

McLeod Health Hospitals Implement Visitation Restrictions

(March 13, 2020) At McLeod Health, we are committed to keeping you informed about the Coronavirus. McLeod Health is in a continued state of preparedness and we’re ready to treat the Coronavirus should the need arise.

To protect our patients, guests, and health care workers, all facilities within the McLeod Health organization will restrict visitation during a time of statewide preparation and prevention efforts to protect against the Coronavirus. Visitors will be limited to no more than two guests over the age of 14 during our normal visitation hours. Children aged 14 and under cannot visit at this time. All visitors exhibiting signs or symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose) will be asked not to visit patients at McLeod Health.

To learn more about the Coronavirus and precautions you should take visit McLeodHealth.org, CDC.gov, or SCDHEC.gov.

Free McLeod Telehealth Screenings Offered

Dillon, SC -March 10, 2020- South Carolina DHEC has notified the public that there are now presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in our state.

In order to better serve our staff and community, McLeod Health will offer free virtual screening through our McLeod Telehealth App. If you are experiencing fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath, you can have a virtual screen with a trained medical professional. This will allow our community to receive a screening for COVID-19 and the appropriate care without exposing themselves or others to further sickness. This will help us to prevent the spread of infection.

To access McLeod Telehealth, go to McLeodTelehealth.org. Type in the code: COVID19 for Free telehealth Screening.

Or you can go to McLeodHealth.org. There you will find directions on downloading the app to your Apple or Android device.

South Carolina Medical And Nursing Boards To Issue Emergency Licenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The SC Board of Medical Examiners and the SC Board of Nursing have procedures in place to temporarily license individuals in times of an emergency.

“This is another great tool to combat this virus’ potential impact to our state,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “The ability to expedite this licensure process gives us greater assurance that we will have the medical health professionals and resources we need in order to keep South Carolinians safe.”

The Medical Board can expedite temporary licensure for out-of-state physicians, physician assistants, and respiratory care practitioners within 24 hours. There is no fee for these 90-day temporary licenses.

For nurses, South Carolina is part of the Enhanced Nursing Licensure Compact (eNLC), which means registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) from 32 other states who have multi-state licenses can work in South Carolina at any time. All states in the Southeast are part of the Nursing Compact. Additionally, the Board of Nursing can expedite licensure of advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs), as well as RNs and LPNs from non-compact states. The expedited licensure only requires information from the hospital or other health provider or organization that is requesting the additional nursing staff from another state. The license is good for 15 days, but may be renewed. There is no fee associated with this expedited, temporary license.

SCDJJ Suspends Visitation at All Secure Facilities and Alternative Placement Sites

The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice has suspended visitation at all secure facilities and alternative placement sites for the next 30 days in an abundance of caution for the COVID-19 pandemic. Because we know the importance of our young people spending time with their loved ones we are going to increase the availability of phone calls and video conferencing during this time.

As face-to face interaction is an important and fundamental part of our job, our community staff has been advised to limit physical contact when possible while maintaining a respectful, welcoming demeanor; to wash their hands regularly and keep their office spaces sanitized. In addition, Project Right Turn has been suspended for the next 30 days and our annual volunteer banquet scheduled for April has been postponed. Only essential external functions and personnel will be allowed in our facilities.

DJJ is using basic precautions and good judgment when it comes to care and treatment of our young people. We remain committed to our mission to serve our state’s youth and provide them with the best rehabilitative services possible.

For additional information about visitation protocols at our secure facilities or alternative placement sites, please visit our website at djj.sc.gov or contact the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Public Information Department at [email protected]

Peach Belt Conference Cancels Remainder Of 2020 Sports Season

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Peach Belt Conference Board of Directors announced on Friday (March 13) that all athletic competitions for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year have been canceled. This announcement affects all Francis Marion University athletic squads that were currently competing in spring competitions. The PBC decision includes all regular-season competition for the 15 NCAA championship sports the conference sponsors as well as upcoming spring sports tournaments. The decision comes a day after the NCAA announced it was canceling all national championship competition for the remainder of the academic year.

NCAA Cancels All Winter and Spring Championships

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – With the ever-changing fluidity of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and its effect on sporting events throughout the nation, the NCAA has announced that it is canceling all of its winter and spring championships for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year effective immediately.