Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting In Riverdale

On Saturday morning, March 14, 2020 at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, Dillon County EMS, and Dillon Rescue were dispatched to a shooting on Joe Drive in the Riverdale Community of Dillon County, according to Cliff Arnette-Captain, Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival of law enforcement at the scene, a male victim was located that had been shot. The victim was transported to McLeod Medical Center in Dillon by EMS and later transported to another medical facility.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has any information related to this shooting you are asked to contact Investigator Allan Rogers with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

