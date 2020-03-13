PHOTO GALLERY Lake View Wild Gators Hand Hannah-Pamplico Raiders Loss in Varsity Baseball Action

The Lake View Wild Gators handed the visiting Hannah-Pamplico Raiders a 16-1 loss in the 5-inning run-ruled shortened varsity baseball game played in Lake View on Thursday, March 12.

Lake View was up 10-0 after 2 innings of play. Lake View posted 2 runs to the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning.

Hannah-Pamplico’s lone run came in the top of the fourth inning as Hannah-Pamplico’s #9 garnered a walk and stole second. Hannah-Pamplico’s #8 had a sacrifice bunt to move the runner to third base. Hannah-Pamplico’s #21 hit a grounder to first to score the run from third base.

Lake View added 3 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Wild Gators tacked on 3 more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to close out the game.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald.

Click once to bring photos into a single screen, and then click again to enlarge.



Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email