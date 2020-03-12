McLeod Offering Free Virtual Telehealth Screenings

South Carolina DHEC has notified the public that there are now presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in our state.

In order to better serve our staff and community, McLeod Health will offer free virtual screening through our McLeod Telehealth App. If you are experiencing fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath, you can have a virtual screen with a trained medical professional. This will allow our community to receive a screening for COVID-19 and the appropriate care without exposing themselves or others to further sickness. This will help us to prevent the spread of infection.

To access McLeod Telehealth, go to McLeodTelehealth.org. Type in the code: COVID19 for Free telehealth Screening.

Or you can go to McLeodHealth.org. There you will find directions on downloading the app to your Apple or Android device.