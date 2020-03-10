2020 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week Is March 16-20

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will hold the 2020 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week statewide for drivers with licenses suspended for various reasons March 16 – 20, 2020.

During the week, drivers licensed in South Carolina, who lost their driving privileges due to certain suspensions, may be able to reduce or clear the remaining time of their suspension. Drivers with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

• Operating an unlicensed taxi

• Operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own

• Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

• Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related convictions

Drivers who may qualify for the program must complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application (SCDMV Form DL-601) and visit an SCDMV branch during the week of March 16 – 20. This special program is only available one week a year. Only drivers who clear all suspensions may apply for a license Depending on the type of suspension, drivers may be required to pass the knowledge and road tests before receiving a new license.

Qualified drivers must meet all conditions of their suspension. Drivers must pay all fees. No fees will be waived. If required, suspended drivers must get a Certificate of Insurance (SR-22) filed by their insurance company. If a driver has more than one suspension, the SCDMV will recalculate the suspension time. Drivers with suspensions not covered by the program will need to continue serving