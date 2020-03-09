Statewide Tornado Drill Is Wednesday, March 11th

It’s time to begin preparing for the upcoming severe weather season by participating in the Statewide Tornado Drill. For SC, the exercise will be at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11th.

In preparation of the drill we encourage everyone to review their safety plan and make sure your NOAA Weather Radios are in working condition and have new batteries. Visit: https://www.ready.gov/tornadoes for more information on tornado safety and planning.

For the SC Drill, a test Tornado Warning (TOR) product will be used on NOAA Weather Radio. Any weather radio in working order will alarm. If for some reason your radio does not alarm, then begin your drill manually on your own by 9:05 a.m.

