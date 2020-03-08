World War II Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday

James Olin McPherson, WWII veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday, February 26, at the Thorne Assisted Living Center in Lake View.



He was surrounded by family, friends, Veterans Affairs officers from Marion, and members of the staff of Thorne Assisted Living Center. His sister, Tobey Stanton, was there. She is 98 years old. Their younger brother, “Brownie” McPherson of Manning, S.C., was not able to be present. Bob Henry, Mr. McPherson’s “adopted” grandson was present.

Mr. McPherson was presented many gifts and also enjoyed a special birthday cake and refreshments with all who were present for this festive event

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email