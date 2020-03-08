Web App To Answer REAL ID Questions

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) partnered with South Carolina Interactive to create a user-friendly web application to answer your documentation-related REAL ID questions. It has several anticipated questions such as the cost of a REAL ID and what to do if you don’t have your original or government-issued paperwork.

“As we move closer to October 1, 2020, we recognize that more and more people are interested in making the switch now to a REAL ID,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “This app is a great way to review all your documentation and make sure there are no surprises when you come to an SCDMV branch with your documents. Get help with ‘Sweet Caroline’ first, then visit an SCDMV office with all required documents to ensure as seamless a visit as possible.”

If you are unsure if you are fully prepared, you can click on the Sweet Caroline button that takes you through a series of questions. The step-by-step process will tell you if you have all of the necessary documents before visiting an SCDMV branch to buy your REAL ID.

”The SCDMV does not want to turn away anyone for not having the correct documentation the first time,” said SCDMV Deputy Director of Branch Services Courtney Saxon.

“Sweet Caroline is another useful tool in making sure that doesn’t happen. First, check to see if you’re eligible for purchasing your REAL ID online. If not, come visit one of the agency’s 66 branches, with all required documents, to buy your REAL ID today.”

Sweet Caroline also includes a countdown to the enforcement day of October 1, 2020. From that date forward, you will need a REAL ID to board a domestic, commercial flight, enter a secure federal building, or visit a military installation unless you have a valid US Passport, military ID, or another accepted form of federal identification.

Sweet Carolina reminds South Carolinians that photocopies, notarized photocopies, and non-government-issued copies are not accepted.

The only exception to this is proof of address documents. Documents needed to buy a REAL ID include all the following:

· Proof of Identity (Government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)

· Proof of Social Security Number

· Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address

· Proof of all Legal Name Changes

A regular REAL ID driver’s license is $25. Before visiting an SCDMV branch, visit SCDMVOnline.com to see the wait times at all 66 branches statewide.