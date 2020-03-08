Walk & Bike-A-thon For Huntington’s Disease Set For April

The sixth annual Walk & Bike A-thon for Huntington’s Disease will be held on Saturday, April 25 at 8:00 a.m. at the Town Clock on MacArthur Ave. Participants can walk or drive a golf cart on the 5k walk or choose to pedal a 20K/13.3 mile, 50K/32 mile or 100K/50 mile bike ride. To register or get more information, contact First Baptist Church of Dillon or visit Southcarolina.hdsa.org/bikeathon online.

Huntington’s Disease (HD) is a genetic disease passed from a parent to a child. Every child of a parent with HD has a 50% chance of inheriting the debilitating disease. Symptoms usually being when a person is in their mid 30’s but can begin in early childhood. Symptoms include forgetfulness, inability to control muscle movements, and the inability to walk, talk, and eat. HD has been described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s at the same time. While HD can be devastating for families, the support of church families, family, friends and organizations like Huntington’s Disease Society of America are invaluable in the fight against this disease. The Walk & Bike A-thon help provide research, care, and facilities for those battling this crippling and life-changing disease. For more information about HD, visit. www.hdsa.org.

