The Dillon Police Department will be holding a community meeting on March 10, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the City of Dillon Wellness Center located on Commerce Drive. All city residents and business owners are welcome to attend. The reason for this meeting is to discuss your concerns and share any suggestions you may have. We look forward to seeing you there.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email