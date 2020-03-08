Death Notices

Gladys Hunter of Monroe, NC passed away February 21, 2020. Service information available at www.mcewenmonroechapel.com

Funeral services for Juanita Broadie were held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel, 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC. Viewing was from 10:00-11:00am. Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon. Ms. Broadie died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her residence in Stafford, VA. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements.

Celebration of Life for Matriarch, Mrs. Roceta “Lila” Kelly McKinnon, will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Ellis Performing Art Center (Latta High School) 301 Hwy., Latta, SC.

Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Latta. Mrs. McKinnon died on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her residence in Sellers, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1034 Kinney Court, Sellers, SC.

