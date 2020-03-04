First Citizens Bank In Dillon Robbed

By Betsy Finklea

The First Citizens Bank in Dillon was robbed on Friday afternoon, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane.

According to the incident report, the robbery occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sgt. Joshua Kasson and Captain Ryan Berry were responding officers.



Officers were told that the suspect had a note, but did not give it to the teller and crumpled it up.

The teller could not see what the note said. The teller stated that the suspect “asked her if this was the Dillon location.” He asked her to “give him all of the money but no dye packs.”

The teller informed the suspect that all of her money had dye packs. She gave him some money that was clipped together. He ran out of the bank on the Jefferson Street side. Someone saw him get into a small white vehicle with paper tags, the report states. The suspect was seen putting something in the trash at the State Farm building.

The suspect was described as a tall black male wearing a black jacket, a red and yellow toboggan hat, and sliver sunglasses.

Officers McLaurin and Legette found the jacket and the toboggan in the trash by State Farm.

The investigator on the case is Lorie Tyler.

If anyone has any information on this case or knows the identity of the suspect, please contact Investigator Tyler at 843 495-0944 or call 9-1-1.

