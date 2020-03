The Dillon Wildcats handed the Mullins Auctioneers a 16-1 loss in Dillon on Monday, March 2, in a varsity baseball scrimmage game. Here is a photo gallery by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald:

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click on a photo once to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.