Dillon County Historical Society Preserving History

The Dillon County Historical Society takes care of and preserves The J.W. Dillon House in Dillon, The Dillon County Museum in Latta, and the Mt. Holly Cemetery where J.W. Dillon, the founder of Dillon County is buried. At all three places in Dillon County, the Historical Society works to restore and preserve these historical places important to Dillon County. The J.W. Dillon House has been restored to its former beauty when it was being managed and preserved some years ago. Now the house has the artifacts inventoried and in place where they can be viewed and enjoyed once again. More restoration needs to be done on the outside of the home and the grounds. And of course maintenance always. That is the goal of the Historical Society to keep and preserve these historical monuments for the future generations to come

The Dillon County Museum in Latta is also a gem to be enjoyed. It is small but full of historic documents and artifacts in several rooms. This place also has been recently inventoried and when completed we will know everything in the museum, where it came from, and pertinent information about the item.

Being the 110th anniversary of the founding of Dillon County, the Historical Society will open the museum and the House on Sundays, 2-4 p.m., which began February 16, 2020. Volunteer members of the Historical Society will be on hand to show visitors around the places. We hope Dillon County citizens will take this opportunity to visit the places and renew their interest in the history of our county.

