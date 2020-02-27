2020-CP-17-00042 Summons and Notice First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation vs. Quentin T. Campbell

SUMMONS AND NOTICE STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DILLON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

C/A NO. 2020-CP-17-00042

First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, Plaintiff

vs.

Quentin T. Campbell aka Quentin Campbell and Mariner Finance, LLC, Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANT(S) Quentin T. Campbell aka Quentin Campbell: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in the above action, a copy which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned at their offices, 2838 Devine Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29205, within thirty (30) days after service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service, and, if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for relief demanded in the Complaint.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the original Complaint in this action was filed in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on January 23, 2020.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the South Carolina Supreme Court Administrative Order 2011-05-02-01, you have a right to be considered for Foreclosure Intervention. NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an action has been commenced and is now pending or is about to be commenced in the Circuit Court upon the complaint of the above named Plaintiff against the above named Defendant for the purpose of foreclosing a certain mortgage of real estate heretofore given by Quentin T. Campbell to First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation bearing date of January 19, 2016 and recorded January 28, 2016 in Mortgage Book 787 at Page 111 in the Register of Mesne Conveyances/Register of Deeds/Clerk of Court for Dillon County, in the original principal sum of One Hundred Twenty Two Thousand One Hundred Thirty Four and 00/100 Dollars ($122,134.00). Thereafter, by assignment recorded on September 11, 2019 in Book 862 at Page 24, the mortgage was assigned to the Plaintiff., and that the premises effected by said mortgage and by the foreclosure thereof are situated in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, and is described as follows: Parcel One: “All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing three (3) acres, and fronting and measuring 80.3 feet on County Road #44 and having such courses and distances as appear upon a map thereof prepared for Marion McKenzie, Sr., by M.C. Moody, R.L.S., dated October 24, 1968, and recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 10 at Page 80, which said Plat is by reference incorporated herein and made a part hereof.” Parcel Two: “All those two (2) certain pieces, parcels or lots of land situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, Parcel One being shown as Lot B and containing 0.41 acre, and Parcel Two shown as Lot C, and containing 1.21 acres on a Survey prepared for Myra M. Neville by Phillip B. Culbreth, P.L.S., dated January 14, 2005 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon in Plat Book 36 at Page 238 on January 19, 2005, which said plat is by reference incorporated herein and made a part hereof. These lots are also shown as lots 1, 2 and 3 on a subdivision survey for Edward Leroy Hayes dated February 21, 2005 prepared by William E. Hayes, P.L.S., and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat 38 at Page 63. Said plat is hereby incorporated into and made a part of this description by referenced thereto. These lots are subject to a restriction which allows no mobile homes to be placed on said lots. TMS No. 060-11-00-012

Property Address: 428 Mount

Calvary Road, Dillon, SC 29536 Riley Pope & Laney, LLC

Post Office Box 11412

Columbia, South Carolina 29211 Telephone: (803) 799-9993 Attorneys for Plaintiff.

