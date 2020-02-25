Dillon County Council Agenda Announced

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON, SC 29536

REGULAR MEETING

FEBRUARY 26, 2020

4:00 p.m.



1.​ Pledge of Allegiance

2.​ Invocation

3. ​Approval of Agenda

4.​ Approval of Minutes – 1/22/2020 Regular

5. ​New Business

​A. Name Change from Forest Brooke Subdivision to Wallace Lane

​B. Relay for Life – 25th Anniversary- Corporate Sponsor

​C. Replacing Gibson Building Roof – (Tony Caulder & Winna Miller)

​D. Plum Case – Moses Heyward

​E. Purchase of a Ditcher – Roads & Bridges

​F. Purchase of a Tractor – Roads & Bridges

G. Landfill Mechanic Equipment – Shop Expansion and Concrete Pad Ramp

​H. Purchase of a Scale – Landfill

I. Purchase of a Brush Truck Station #3

J. Purchase Tanker for Station #3

K. Purchase Equipment for Lake View Trucks

L. Repairs for Landfill 2019 Truck

M. Repairs for Landfill Volvo Roll Off

​N. Flag Poles at Judicial Building

​O. Pit Bull and Dangerous Animals – Douglas Pernell

​P. Dillon School Historical Foundation – Donation

​Q. Recreation Requests

6.​ Old Business

​A. Employee Bonus Policy

7.​ Finance Report

8.​ Administrator’s Report

9.​ Ordinance Readings

A. First Reading – An Ordinance By Dillon County Council To Amend The Official Zoning Map Of Dillon County to give a Variance, to Reduce the County Setbacks From 200 sq. ft. to 50 sq.ft. The Variance Will Allow Setbacks Along Most The Property and 100feet Along The Portion Of The Property Is Bounded By Residential Property At Tax Map Number 079-99-00-022. Property Owner Eric D. Driggers, Location Bethel Road And Skillet Road, Tax Map Number 079-00-00-051.

B. First Reading – An Ordinance By Dillon County Council To Amend The Official Zoning Map Of Dillon County To Give A Special Exception To Tax Map Number 079-00-00-051Located At Bethel Road and Skillet Road Latta, S.C., Owned By Eric D. Driggers. Special Exception Item Is Granted To Allow Construction Of Sand, Gravel, and Clay Mining Operation.

C. An Ordinance To Amend An Ordinance To Establish A Procurement Code For Dillon County

10.​ Appointments

A. Planning Commission – District #1: James Campbell

11. ​Executive Session – Legal Matters- Lawsuit with AWS

​Results of Executive Session

12. ​Adjournment