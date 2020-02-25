2019-CP-17-00243 Lakeisha Shanae Martin vs. Joshua James Jordan

State of South Carolina

County of Dillon

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

Case Number: 2019-CP-17-00243

Lakiesha Shanae Martin v. Joshua James Jordan

SUMMONS

TO DEFENDANT JOSHUA JAMES JORDAN:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to Answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is available from the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina, herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to the said Complaint upon the Plaintiff or her attorney, Jeffrey A. Slocum, Jr., at his office, 222 W. Coleman Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464, within (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service and if you fail to Answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

/s/ Jeffrey A. Slocum, Jr., Esquire

222 W. Coleman Blvd.

Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464

(843) 936-6680 (p)

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina

Dated: February 20, 2020

NOTICE

TO DEFENDANT JOSHUA JAMES JORDAN:

TAKE NOTICE, that the Summons in the above mentioned action of which the foregoing is a copy, together with the Complaint therein was filed in the office of the Clerk of Court, Dillon Court of Common Pleas, 301 W. Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536, on the 15th day of May, 2019.

/s/ Jeffrey A. Slocum, Jr., Esquire

222 W. Coleman Blvd.

Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464

(843) 936-6680 (p)

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina

Dated: February 20, 2020

