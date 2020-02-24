Time Running Out To Vote Absentee In 2020 Presidential Primary

COLUMBIA, SC (February 24, 2020) – The State Election Commission wants voters to be aware of upcoming deadlines for voting absentee in the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary.

If you still need to vote absentee:

Go to your county voter registration and elections office, complete an application, and vote absentee in person.

In-Person absentee voting ends at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28.

If you have a mail-in absentee ballot and have not returned it yet:

Return your ballot as soon as possible.

The safest option is to take your ballot to your county voter registration and elections office.

You can mail your ballot but be aware of U.S. Postal Service transit times. First class mail may take 2-5 days to arrive at its destination.

For your ballot to count, it must make it to the county voter registration and elections office by 7:00 p.m. on election day.

If you still need to vote absentee but can’t make it to the office:

The deadline to return an application for an absentee by mail ballot is 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 25. However, due to U.S. Postal Service transit times, you will not likely be able to complete the process by mail.

When you receive your ballot, you or an authorized returnee will need to take your ballot to the county voter registration and elections office. If authorizing another person to return your ballot, you must complete the Authorized Returnee form.