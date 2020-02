The Dillon Lady Wildcats’ Jykya Bell was named the Region 6-3A Player of the Year. Bell is a 5’8″ senior guard.

5’7″ Chyna Pouncey, senior guard for the Lady Wildcats, was named to the Region 6-3A All Region Team as was 5’10” senior forward Shantazia Gordon.

