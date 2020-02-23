Latta FFA Wildlife Management Team Competes In Event

The Latta High School FFA Wildlife Management Team competed in the state Wildlife Career Development Event. Team members included Taylor Arnette, Alandis Bass, Jackson Gardner, and Taylor Gasque.



Freshman Jackson Gardner led the team in overall score. Senior Alandis Bass competed for the first time and said “It was a fun experience and good time.”

The skills learned in class and for the CDE help prepare students for careers. When asked about how the CDE ties into everyday life, team member Taylor Arnette said, “It gave me insight on the wildlife and land around me and helped me to use the knowledge I’ve gained in class and apply it to hunting and management to better understand how all animals, plants, land and habitats are all connected and important to one another.”

The Wildlife CDE is designed to promote wildlife management to students. Students are expected to demonstrate skills based on their instruction in wildlife management courses, including wildlife management, forestry, and natural resource management. The contest includes team and individual portions, including identification and exams.

FFA is a national organization of over 600,000 members, with more than 8,000 student members in South Carolina preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education program in public schools.

The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Tyler Outen is the Latta High School FFA advisor.

