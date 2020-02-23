Dillon Mayor Pro-Tem Gives Report On Activities

By Betsy Finklea

Dillon City Mayor Pro-Tem Dr. Phil Wallace reflected on his comments at recent gatherings and spoke on other issues in his mayor pro-tem report at the Dillon City Council meeting.

Wallace reported that he offered remarks at Celebrating Dillon County. He said there are some good things going on in Dillon County and a great deal of excitement with the Inland Port.

Wallace said we can have tremendous economic development in Dillon, but if there is no place for people to live and work, then what have we really accomplished? He continued saying that if we don’t improve our quality of life or increase our population, then we get very little out of industrial development.

Wallace said he looked at it as part of their job as a city and as leaders to promote that development. He feels they do a good job with the resources that we have.

Wallace also spoke to the Downtown Development Group and is anxious to see what they have in terms of a master plan. He said that is tremendous opportunity with the inland port and opportunity zones.

One of the things that he feels needs to be done is to put a sewage treatment plant west of I-95 and hopefully do some residential development as well as industrial development. Wallace said he looks forward to their planning He said the city needs to look into this.

Wallace said there was excitement coming out of Councilman Johnny Eller’s comment that they need to do more with the Wellness Center. He said he talked with a few of the people on that committee, and they are pretty excited.

Storm drainage was the next topic that Wallace addressed. He said they had about four inches of rain pretty quickly the other night. Many of the places they identified had no problems with standing water. Main Street and Hampton Street had water, but there is a pipe to be replaced that may do a great deal to help with this. He said what they are doing with cameras, cleanouts, and identifying the beaver dams will help get the drainage straightened out.

This concluded his monthly report.

