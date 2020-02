The City of Dillon Parks & Recreation is accepting registration for Girls Softball ages 5-15 until February 27th at the City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon, S.C. 29536. Age cut-off date is July 31st. Birth Certificate is required. For more information please call 843-774-5115 ext 3.

